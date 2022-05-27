Vincent Capponi Acquires 5,000 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) COO Vincent Capponi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 438,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,246.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.