VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 476.50 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 476.50 ($6.00). 74,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 236,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($5.96).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 500.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £781.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

