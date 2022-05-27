VIDT Datalink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.69 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $3.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

