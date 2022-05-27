Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.50. 37,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 27,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.