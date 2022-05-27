Viberate Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $221,642.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

