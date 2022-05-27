Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76.
VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
