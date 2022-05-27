Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

VSAT stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 37.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

