Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
VSAT stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 37.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viasat (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
