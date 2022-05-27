Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSAT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Viasat by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

