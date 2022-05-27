Viacoin Price Hits $0.0549 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $3,630.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00215911 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006451 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

