Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Lowered to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 480 ($6.04) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.10) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 464.83 ($5.85).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 360.20 ($4.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £976.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.79. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($44,544.99).

About Vesuvius (Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.