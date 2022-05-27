Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.50, a PEG ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,384,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex by 26.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vertex by 112.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.