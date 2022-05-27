VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 28,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,063,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $860.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

