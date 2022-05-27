VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 28,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,063,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $860.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
