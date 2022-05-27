Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.41 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.41 ($0.24). 286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.70 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.38. The company has a market cap of £7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

In other news, insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,695.86).

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

