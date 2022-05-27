VeChain (VET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 1% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $216.89 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008195 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

