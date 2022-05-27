Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.77 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.