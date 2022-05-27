Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $328.00

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $632,863.77 and approximately $328.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003854 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 207% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,492.19 or 1.77866574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 354.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

