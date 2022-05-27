Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $866,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.72. 192,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

