Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,353,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,860,000 after buying an additional 140,906 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 793,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,610,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,339,000 after purchasing an additional 126,117 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.46. The company had a trading volume of 232,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

