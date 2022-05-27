Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $197.47. 9,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $211.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.