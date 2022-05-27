Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,330,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,695,000 after acquiring an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.15. 37,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.