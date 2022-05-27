Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $9.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,204. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.06 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

