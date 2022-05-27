Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is Cabana LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 919.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.20 and its 200 day moving average is $191.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

