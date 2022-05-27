Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. 14,458,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,542,564. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.