Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.82. 1,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average of $166.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.31 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

