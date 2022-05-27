VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,522 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,271,000.

IHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

