Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 5,174 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $5,225,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $213.10. 167,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.24. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

