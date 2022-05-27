Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.69. The stock had a trading volume of 270,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,922. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

