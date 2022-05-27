Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.51. 83,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,540. The firm has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.50 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.04.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.58.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

