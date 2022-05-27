Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,594. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

