Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,221,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.