Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,310,880,000 after buying an additional 183,387 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.71. 206,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $208.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.