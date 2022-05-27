Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.