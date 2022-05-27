Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $394,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

