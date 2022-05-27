USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.78 or 0.12634859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00519074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009062 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

