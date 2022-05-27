USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 752,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

IUSS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 5,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

