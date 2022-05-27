USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 724,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.60. 9,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,633. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

