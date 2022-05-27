USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 385.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

