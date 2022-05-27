USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,296 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.18. 2,713,962 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.