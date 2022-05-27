USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,556,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,485 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

