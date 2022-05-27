USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

