USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.87.

