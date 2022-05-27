USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for about 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 1.88% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEED. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,363,000.

NYSEARCA:DEED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.46. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,019. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

