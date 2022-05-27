US Solar Fund Plc (USF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of USF stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. US Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.94.

US Solar Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

