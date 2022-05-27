UREEQA (URQA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,907.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $665,682.19 and approximately $156,907.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.78 or 0.12634859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00519074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009062 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.