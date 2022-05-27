Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 140,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,622 shares.The stock last traded at $20.76 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

