Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) to post sales of $99.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.23 million and the highest is $102.31 million. Urban Edge Properties reported sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year sales of $402.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.87 million to $406.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $426.17 million, with estimates ranging from $424.98 million to $427.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

UE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 719,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,207. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

