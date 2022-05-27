Unslashed Finance Price Reaches $0.0800 on Major Exchanges (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $7,824.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.73 or 0.02024456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00513781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032408 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

