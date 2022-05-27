Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.82 Million

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to report $276.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.10 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $268.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 1,741,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,569. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $18,073,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 895,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

