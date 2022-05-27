UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.98. The company had a trading volume of 136,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $474.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

