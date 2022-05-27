United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Declares Dividend of GBX 29

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.85. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 922 ($11.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 94.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.84) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.60) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.12), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($738,074.67).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

